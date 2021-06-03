Biden Announces Framework to Share 80Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Globally

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) United States will begin to share 80 million doses of its coronavirus vaccines globally by the end of the month, President Joe Biden said in a release on Thursday.

"Today, the administration announced its framework for sharing at least 80 million US vaccine doses globally by the end of June and the plan for the first 25 million doses," the release said.

The United States will first distribute 6 million vaccine doses to South and Central America and then 7 million doses to Asia and 5 million doses to Africa via the COVAX facility.