UrduPoint.com

Biden Announces In Poland That US Will Host 2024 NATO Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Biden Announces in Poland That US Will Host 2024 NATO Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The United States will host the 2024 NATO summit, which will commemorate the organization's 75th anniversary, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"Next year, I will host every member of NATO for our 2024 summit in the United States to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the strongest defensive alliance in the history of the world: NATO," Biden said.

Biden made the comment during remarks in Warsaw, Poland, at a ceremony recognizing the anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Russia Warsaw Alliance Poland United States

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

1 hour ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

1 hour ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

1 hour ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

1 hour ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.