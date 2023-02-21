Biden Announces in Poland That US Will Host 2024 NATO Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The United States will host the 2024 NATO summit, which will commemorate the organization's 75th anniversary, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"Next year, I will host every member of NATO for our 2024 summit in the United States to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the strongest defensive alliance in the history of the world: NATO," Biden said.

Biden made the comment during remarks in Warsaw, Poland, at a ceremony recognizing the anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.