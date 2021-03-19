Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Bill Nelson for NASA Administrator - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has officially announced his intent to nominate former Senator Bill Nelson to serve as next head of NASA, the White House said on Friday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Bill Nelson to serve as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator," the White House said in a press release.

"In the Senate he was known as the go-to senator for our nation's space program. He now serves on the NASA Advisory Council."