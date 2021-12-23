Biden Announces Intention to Run for Reelection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC broadcaster aired on Thursday that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC broadcaster aired on Thursday that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health.

"Look, I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now, if I'm in a good health, then, in fact, I would run again," Biden told the broadcaster.

Biden added that the possible participation of ex-President Donald Trump in the race only increases the prospect of his nomination.

On November 23, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki also confirmed the intention of Biden, who is the oldest man to take the oval office, to participate in 2024 presidential race.

Trump is considered the unofficial favorite of the 2024 Republican nomination race. He himself has not directly declared his intention to run, evasively hiding behind a recommendation not to give out information ahead of time, but regularly holds rallies with supporters.