UrduPoint.com

Biden Announces Intention To Run For Reelection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:51 PM

Biden Announces Intention to Run for Reelection

US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC broadcaster aired on Thursday that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC broadcaster aired on Thursday that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health.

"Look, I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now, if I'm in a good health, then, in fact, I would run again," Biden told the broadcaster.

Biden added that the possible participation of ex-President Donald Trump in the race only increases the prospect of his nomination.

On November 23, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki also confirmed the intention of Biden, who is the oldest man to take the oval office, to participate in 2024 presidential race.

Trump is considered the unofficial favorite of the 2024 Republican nomination race. He himself has not directly declared his intention to run, evasively hiding behind a recommendation not to give out information ahead of time, but regularly holds rallies with supporters.

Related Topics

White House Trump Man The Oval November Race

Recent Stories

How does HUAWEI WiFi AX2 enable a better Internet ..

How does HUAWEI WiFi AX2 enable a better Internet environment for you when WFH?

3 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Finance, Indonesian counterpart di ..

UAE Ministry of Finance, Indonesian counterpart discuss bolstering economic rela ..

5 minutes ago
 School games vital for promoting sports in Pakista ..

School games vital for promoting sports in Pakistan, says Marriyyah Samin

9 minutes ago
 Danish authorities bust illegal mink farm

Danish authorities bust illegal mink farm

9 minutes ago
 10 commercial units booked for causing smog

10 commercial units booked for causing smog

9 minutes ago
 ANF seized 1.220 kg heroin, arrested drugs pusher

ANF seized 1.220 kg heroin, arrested drugs pusher

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.