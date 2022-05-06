Biden Announces Karine Jean-Pierre to Replace Jen Psaki as White House Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary.

"I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House press secretary," Biden said.

The US president thanked Psaki for her service for the country and wished her the very best as she moves forward in her career.

Psaki will leave her position at the White House on May 13 to pursue other opportunities.

"Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room. I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so," Biden said.