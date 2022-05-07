Biden Announces More Security Aid To Ukraine, Including Artillery Munitions And Radar
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 02:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday said he approved additional security assistance for Ukraine that will include artillery munitions, radar, and other equipment.
"I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars, and other equipment to Ukraine," Biden said in a statement without revealing a price tag.