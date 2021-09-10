Biden Announces New National Strategy to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - White House

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The White House on Thursday unveiled the Biden administration's new plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States that includes mandating vaccines for Federal government employees and contractors and calls on state governors to mandate vaccines for teachers as well as expand testing accessibility.

"Building on the President's announcement in July to strengthen safety requirements for unvaccinated federal workers, the President has signed an Executive Order to take those actions a step further and require all federal executive branch workers to be vaccinated. The President also signed an Executive Order directing that this standard be extended to employees of contractors that do business with the federal government," the White House said in an outline of the plan.

Federal employees were previously only required to either get vaccinated or face restrictions such as suspended work travel, testing and social distancing while at the office.

The plan also includes a new rule from the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that requires all companies with 100 or more workers to demand the workers to either get vaccinated or be subjected to weekly testing.

The White House said that Biden's plan also calls on state governors to mandate vaccination among their teachers and other school staff. It also directs the Education Department to investigate whether state rules that prohibit school mask mandates discriminate against students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from COVID-19 by preventing them from safely accessing in-person education.

The plan also focuses on expanding testing availability, including measures to accelerate the production of rapid COVID-19 tests using authorities of the Defense Production Act and through the procurement of nearly $2 billion in rapid point-of-care and over-the-counter at-home tests.

The White House added that top retailers that sell at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests such as Walmart, Amazon and Kroger, will sell those tests at-cost for the next three months.

