Biden Announces New Program Calling on Employers to Provide Personal Time for Vaccination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new program urging employers in the United States to provide employees time with pay in order to get vaccinated.

"Today, I am announcing a program to address that issue nationwide, calling on every employer, large and small, in every state, to give employees the time of they need with pay to get vaccinated and any time they need with pay to recover if they feel under the weather after the shot," Biden said.