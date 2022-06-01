Biden Announces New Security Assistance for Ukraine, Including HIMARS Rocket Systems

US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a new Ukraine military assistance package, which includes HIMARS rocket systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a new Ukraine military assistance package, which includes HIMARS rocket systems.

"Today, I am announcing a significant new security assistance package to provide timely and critical aid to the Ukrainian military," Biden said in a statement.

"This new package will arm them with new capabilities and advanced weaponry, including HIMARS with battlefield munitions, to defend their territory from Russian advances."