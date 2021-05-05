UrduPoint.com
Biden Announces Plan To Administer At Least 1 Vaccine Shot To 70% Of Americans By July 4

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden Announces Plan to Administer at Least 1 Vaccine Shot to 70% of Americans By July 4

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his plan to administer at least one coronavirus injection to 70 percent of the adults in the United States and fully inoculate 160 million residents.

"Our goal by July 4, is to have 70 percent of adult Americans for at least one shot and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated. That means giving close to a hundred million shots - some first shots or the second shots - over the next 60 days," Biden said during a briefing.

Biden said the potential success in reaching this goal would represents a "serious step" toward returning to normal life.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Biden administration also announced a number of measures to make vaccination more convenient and accessible, including increasing walk-in vaccinations at local pharmacies, shipping vaccine allocations to rural areas across the country and $250 million in funding to hire workers to increase vaccine access.

More than 105 million or 32 percent of adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated, according to the data compiled by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

