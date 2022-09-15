Biden Announces Tentative Deal to Avert Looming Rail Strike

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden announced that a preliminary agreement has been reached to prevent a looming freight rail strike that threatened to disrupt supply chains across the country.

The unions, which collectively represent more than 100,000 workers in the US rail industry, demanded better working conditions, threatening to go on strike across the country from September 16. Eight of the 12 unions were reportedly able to reach preliminary agreements, one officially refused, and said it was ready to go on strike on September 29.

"The tentative agreement reached tonight (on Wednesday) is an important win for our economy and the American people.

It is a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America's families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult years," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Biden thanked unions, companies, and officials for reaching the agreement that would keep railroads running and prevent disruption to the US economy.

Under the agreement, railway workers will receive higher wages, better working conditions, as well as a solution to a number of problems regarding their health insurance, the US president said.