Biden Announces Unite for Ukraine Program to Fast-Track Ukrainian Refugees in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the Unite for Ukraine program to fast-track Ukrainian refugees into the United States.

"Today, I'm announcing the program Unite for Ukraine. We've already welcomed tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

I'm announcing the Unite for Ukraine to allow for refugees to come from Europe to the United States," Biden said during remarks on the situation in Ukraine.

Biden also said the United States intends to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million more in direct economic assistance amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The US president noted that the additional funding will bring the total US economic contribution to Ukraine in the past two months to $1 billion.