Biden Announces US Stopping Any Planned Troop Withdrawals From Germany

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the United States is halting any planned removal of forces from Germany.

"Defense Secretary [Lloyd] Austin will be leading a global posture review of our forces so that our military footprint is appropriately aligned with our foreign policy and national security priorities.

.. While this review is taking place, we'll be stopping any planned troop withdrawal from Germany," Biden said during his first foreign policy speech.