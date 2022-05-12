UrduPoint.com

Biden Announces US Will Share COVID-19 Technologies Through WHO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Biden Announces US Will Share COVID-19 Technologies Through WHO

The United States will share vital COVID-19 technologies through the World Health Organization (WHO) Technology Access Pool, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The United States will share vital COVID-19 technologies through the World Health Organization (WHO) Technology Access Pool, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday

"Today I am announcing that the U.S.

will share critical COVID-19 technologies through the World Health Organization COVID-19 Technology Access Pool. We are making available health technologies that are owned by the U.S. government, including stabilized spike protein that is used in many COVID-19 vaccines," Biden said at the Second Global COVID-19 Summit.

Related Topics

World Technology United States Government Share

Recent Stories

ANF organizes ground breaking ceremony for constru ..

ANF organizes ground breaking ceremony for construction of MATRC

3 seconds ago
 CM Sindh appoints Dr. Manzoor Abro as SAU Dean Fac ..

CM Sindh appoints Dr. Manzoor Abro as SAU Dean Faculty of Crop Production

4 seconds ago
 Basketball: NBA playoff results

Basketball: NBA playoff results

6 seconds ago
 Putin Invited Turkmen Leader to Visit Russia, Invi ..

Putin Invited Turkmen Leader to Visit Russia, Invitation Accepted - Matviyenko

8 seconds ago
 Man killed in road accident at Rajanpur

Man killed in road accident at Rajanpur

9 seconds ago
 Scorching Heat: Tamarind, prunes juice demand goes ..

Scorching Heat: Tamarind, prunes juice demand goes up in twin cities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.