Biden Announces US Will Share COVID-19 Technologies Through WHO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The United States will share vital COVID-19 technologies through the World Health Organization (WHO) Technology Access Pool, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday

"Today I am announcing that the U.S.

will share critical COVID-19 technologies through the World Health Organization COVID-19 Technology Access Pool. We are making available health technologies that are owned by the U.S. government, including stabilized spike protein that is used in many COVID-19 vaccines," Biden said at the Second Global COVID-19 Summit.