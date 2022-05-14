Biden Announces Will Appoint His Adviser Yohannes Abraham as Ambassador to ASEAN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden announced on Friday that he will appoint one of his closest advisers, Yohannes Abraham, to be ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"We are not only celebrating 45 years of partnership and friendship between ASEAN and the United States.

We are launching a new era in US-ASEAN relations," Biden said. "I am also proud to announce that I have nominated one of my closest advisers to be US Ambassador to ASEAN, Yohannes Abraham."