Biden Answers "No" When Asked If Russia Should Be Designated As State Sponsor Of Terrorism
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Monday responded negatively when asked if he considers it necessary to include Russia in the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.
"No," Biden told reporters from the White House pool after returning to Washington when he was asked a relevant question.