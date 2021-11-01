Biden Apologizes for US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord During Trump Administration

US President Joe Biden on Monday apologized that the United States withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017 during the Trump administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday apologized that the United States withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017 during the Trump administration.

"I do apologize for the fact the United States in the last administration pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind," Biden said during the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

The United States returned to the Paris climate deal in February, soon after Joe Biden became president. Biden had vowed to double the nationally determined contribution announced under former President Barack Obama amounting to a cut of up to 28% of US emissions by 2025.

In April, Biden announced that the United States would halve greenhouse emissions by 2030 as part of its new commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement that his predecessor quit in 2017.