UrduPoint.com

Biden Apologizes For US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord During Trump Administration

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:52 PM

Biden Apologizes for US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord During Trump Administration

US President Joe Biden on Monday apologized that the United States withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017 during the Trump administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday apologized that the United States withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017 during the Trump administration.

"I do apologize for the fact the United States in the last administration pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind," Biden said during the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

The United States returned to the Paris climate deal in February, soon after Joe Biden became president. Biden had vowed to double the nationally determined contribution announced under former President Barack Obama amounting to a cut of up to 28% of US emissions by 2025.

In April, Biden announced that the United States would halve greenhouse emissions by 2030 as part of its new commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement that his predecessor quit in 2017.

Related Topics

Barack Obama United Nations Trump Paris Glasgow United States February April 2017 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Minister for early completion of development schem ..

Minister for early completion of development schemes

2 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar congratulates newly elected body of P ..

Usman Buzdar congratulates newly elected body of PBA

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways restores operation of Ravi Expre ..

Pakistan Railways restores operation of Ravi Express train

2 minutes ago
 JI leader calls for following teachings of the Hol ..

JI leader calls for following teachings of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H)

2 minutes ago
 Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Be ..

Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway

6 minutes ago
 People not interested in PDM's narrative: Usman Bu ..

People not interested in PDM's narrative: Usman Buzdar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.