Biden Appoints Coordinator to Probe Havana Syndrome

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he appointed an official from the White House National Security Council to serve as the coordinator for an investigation into the so-called Havana syndrome attacks.

"I hereby designate the Senior Director for Intelligence Programs for the National Security Council staff to serve as the Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) Interagency Coordinator," Biden said in a memo to his national security team on Tuesday. "I further direct that, no later than February 25, 2022, you issue, updated guidance to the elements of your workforce who are determined to be at risk of exposure to AHI."

Last month, the US Central Intelligence Agency said in an interim assessment that it does not consider Havana syndrome to be the result of a deliberate global campaign by any hostile power, but it is possible there are foreign actors involved in some cases.