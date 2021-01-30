UrduPoint.com
Biden Appoints Former Obama Aide Robert Malley as US Envoy for Iran - White House

US President Joe Biden appointed Robert Malley, the architect of the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement, as Special Envoy for Iran, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden appointed Robert Malley, the architect of the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement, as Special Envoy for Iran, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"I believe it was announced this morning. Yes, I guess, I can confirm it here too for you," Psaki said during a daily briefing when asked to confirm Malley's appointment.

Malley was in charge of the middle East desk at the National Security Council under President Barack Obama. He led the US negotiating team that formulated the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The agreement constrained Iranian nuclear activities in return for easing of sanctions.

Biden vows to renter the JCPOA after his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the accord and pursued a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.

