Biden Appoints Neera Tanden as Domestic Policy Advisor

US President Joe Biden announced on Friday that Neera Tanden will serve as his Assistant and Domestic Policy Advisor, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden announced on Friday that Neera Tanden will serve as his Assistant and Domestic Policy Advisor, the White House said on Friday.

Tanden, who will replace Susan Rice at the position, was Biden's candidate to head the Office of Management and Budget until her nomination was pulled in light of opposition in the Senate.

"Today, President Biden announced that Neera Tanden will serve as Assistant to the President and Domestic Policy Advisor," the statement said.

Tanden currently serves as Biden's Senior Advisor and Staff Secretary. She has 25 years of experience in public policy and worked both in the Obama and the Biden administration, it added.

"I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education," Biden said.

Tanden was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and worked on key domestic policies issues, related to clean energy subsidies, gun reform and other areas, he added.

The White House also said that Biden's Deputy Assistant and Senior Advisor to the White House Domestic Policy Advisor Stefanie Feldman will now serve as Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary. Additionally, Zayn Siddique will be promoted to Principal Deputy of the Domestic Policy Council, according to the statement.