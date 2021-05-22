Biden Appoints Special Envoy for North Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he has appointed Ambassador Sung Kim as the United States' special envoy for North Korea.

"I am pleased to announce that Ambassador Sung Kim, a career diplomat with deep policy expertise, will serve as US special envoy for the DPRK [North Korea]," Biden said during a joint press conference with the South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Biden reiterated his willingness to engage diplomatically with North Korea "to take pragmatic steps that will reduce tensions as we move toward our ultimate goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."