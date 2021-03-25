UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Appoints Vice President Harris To Lead Efforts With Mexico To Stem Migrant Flow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden Appoints Vice President Harris to Lead Efforts With Mexico to Stem Migrant Flow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he had appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the efforts with Mexico and the countries of the so-called "Northern Triangle" in Central America to stem the flow of migrants in the United States.

"She's going to... lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that are going to need help in stemming the immigrants flow," Biden told reporters at a White House briefing. "I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this."

Tens of thousands of people, including unaccompanied children, have been coming in recent weeks to the US border with Mexico after sensing a White House more amicable to migrants under Biden as opposed to previous President Donald Trump.

Two weeks after taking office on January 20, Biden ordered a review of asylum processing at the US border with Mexico in an attempt to undo some of Trump's restrictive policies that targeted illegal immigration. Biden also created a task force to reunite migrant families separated at the border.

Biden said he was trying to "determine the best way to keep people from coming" to the border intending to enter the United States.

"The surge we're dealing with now started [with] the last administration, but it's our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to stop what's happening," Biden said. "This increase has been consequential."

The recent increase in migrants at the US-Mexico border - as many as 100,000 people in February - has overwhelmed border patrol stations and processing facilities, which were already grappling with backlogs and overcrowding, according to media reports.

Harris, who was seated beside the president when he handed her the lead role in managing the crisis, acknowledged that the situation was "a huge problem."

"The work will not be easy, but it is important work," Harris said. "It is work that we demand and the people of our countries, I believe, need to help stem the tide that we have seen."

Beyond the short-term challenges, Harris said she will work to strengthen diplomatic ties with Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala to address the root causes of the region's migrant problems.

Related Topics

White House Trump Guatemala Lead El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras January February Border Media From Best

Recent Stories

US Not Ready to End Paycheck Protection Program, S ..

51 minutes ago

Bennett grabs fifth sprint of season to win Bruges ..

51 minutes ago

Facilities to be provided for development of salt ..

51 minutes ago

PTI govt fully committed to farmers' welfare: MNA

53 minutes ago

US hails first signs of vaccine success even as ca ..

53 minutes ago

Biden team to visit Mexico border amid criticism o ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.