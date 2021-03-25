Biden Appoints Vice President Harris to Lead Efforts With Mexico to Stem Migrant Flow

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he had appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the efforts with Mexico and the countries of the so-called "Northern Triangle" in Central America to stem the flow of migrants in the United States.

"She's going to... lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that are going to need help in stemming the immigrants flow," Biden told reporters at a White House briefing. "I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this."

Tens of thousands of people, including unaccompanied children, have been coming in recent weeks to the US border with Mexico after sensing a White House more amicable to migrants under Biden as opposed to previous President Donald Trump.

Two weeks after taking office on January 20, Biden ordered a review of asylum processing at the US border with Mexico in an attempt to undo some of Trump's restrictive policies that targeted illegal immigration. Biden also created a task force to reunite migrant families separated at the border.

Biden said he was trying to "determine the best way to keep people from coming" to the border intending to enter the United States.

"The surge we're dealing with now started [with] the last administration, but it's our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to stop what's happening," Biden said. "This increase has been consequential."

The recent increase in migrants at the US-Mexico border - as many as 100,000 people in February - has overwhelmed border patrol stations and processing facilities, which were already grappling with backlogs and overcrowding, according to media reports.

Harris, who was seated beside the president when he handed her the lead role in managing the crisis, acknowledged that the situation was "a huge problem."

"The work will not be easy, but it is important work," Harris said. "It is work that we demand and the people of our countries, I believe, need to help stem the tide that we have seen."

Beyond the short-term challenges, Harris said she will work to strengthen diplomatic ties with Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala to address the root causes of the region's migrant problems.