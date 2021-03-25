UrduPoint.com
Biden Appoints VP Harris To Lead Efforts With Mexico To Stem Flow Of Migrants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead efforts with Mexico in stemming the flow of migrants from that country.

"She's going to... to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern triangle and the countries that are going to need help in stemming the immigrants flow," Biden told reporters at a White House briefing. "I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this."

