Biden Approval Dips Among Black Christians, Religiously Unaffiliated - Poll

February 10, 2022

US President Joe Biden's approval ratings among Black Protestants and the religiously unaffiliated voters has dropped over the course of his first year in office, Pew Research Center said in a poll report on Thursday

"While his rating continues to be low among White Christians, especially White evangelical Protestants, there have been sizable declines in positive ratings from Black Protestants and the religiously unaffiliated - two groups that are among the Democratic Party's most loyal Constituencies," the poll report said.

Biden's approval among Black Protestants dropped from 92% in March of 2021 to 65% as of January 2022, according to the poll data. His approval among the religiously unaffiliated also dropped from 65% to 47% over the same time period, the data showed.

Biden's support among White evangelical Protestants remained low during that time span, dipping from 22% to 14% approval. Among all US adults, Biden's approval rating has dropped from 54% to 41% over the course of his administration's first year, according to the poll data.

Biden, who identifies as Catholic and met with Pope Francis in October, maintains approval among the group slightly higher than that of all US adults, moving from 56% to 46% approval rating in the aforementioned time span.

A Gallup poll released in January found that only 17% of Americans are happy about the direction in which the United States is moving - the lowest in a year. Approval of the Democrat-led US Congress is also at its lowest point since Biden took office, having fallen to 18%, according to January Gallup poll data.

