Biden Approval Keeps Slipping Despite Over 60% Approval of Spending Plans - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Americans continue to sour on President Joe Biden's performance in office, even as at least six-in ten continue to back his spending plans on infrastructure and social welfare programs, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Americans continue to sour on President Joe Biden's performance in office, even as at least six-in ten continue to back his spending plans on infrastructure and social welfare programs, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Biden currently holds a job performance rating of 42% approve and 50% disapprove. This marks another decline in his approval number since he hit 54% in April, before dropping to 48% in June and 46% in September. Six in ten (62%) Americans say that Biden has not been able to deliver on his promise to get Washington working and about half (51%) say that his policy proposals are veering too far to the left," a press release explaining the poll said.

At the same time, support for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, which passed Congress last week and awaits the US president's signature, stands at 65 percent, the release said.

Support for the still-pending $1.75 Build Back Better plan to expand access to health care, child care, paid leave and other services remains steady at 62 percent, the release added.

The poll also finds the public's job performance rating for Congress stands at 18 percent approve and 70 percent disapprove. The last time congressional approval dropped below 20% in the Monmouth Poll was August 2019 (17%), according to the release.