Biden Approval Rating Declines to 33%, Disapproval Rate at 53% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) More than half of Americans think President Joe Biden is doing a poor job and his disapproval rating outstrips his approval one by 20%, a new Quinnipiac University poll said on Wednesday.

"Americans give President Joe Biden a negative 33 - 53 percent job approval rating, while 13 percent did not offer an opinion. In November 2021, Americans gave Biden a negative 36 - 53 percent job approval rating with 10 percent not offering an opinion," Quinnipiac said.

Among registered voters, Biden receives a negative 35 - 54 percent job approval rating with 11% being unable to give a definitive reply. In November, registered voters gave him a negative 38 - 53 percent job approval rating with 9% providing no definitive answer.

"Among adults, Americans give negative scores on the following three issues when asked about Biden's handling of ... the economy: 34% approve, while 57% disapprove; foreign policy: 35% approve, while 54% disapprove; the response to the coronavirus: 39% approve, while 55% disapprove," Quinnipiac said.

A plurality - 49% - say Biden is doing more to divide the country while 42% say he is doing more to unite the country, according to the poll.

The telephone survey was conducted from January 7-10 among 1,313 US adults with a margin of sampling error of +/- 2.7 percentage points. The poll included 1,178 self-identified registered voters.