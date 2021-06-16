UrduPoint.com
Biden Approval Rating Drops Below 50% Despite Popularity Of Spending Plans - Poll

Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

President Joe Biden's job rating dipped below 50 percent despite broad public support for his spending plans, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday

"Biden currently holds a job rating of 48 percent approve and 43 percent disapprove. This is down from his 54 percent approve and 41 percent disapprove rating in April," a press release explaining the poll said. "Prior Biden approval levels registered 51 percent in March and 54 percent in January."

On a partisan basis, 86 percent of Democrats approve of Biden's job performance (down from 95 percent) while approval among Republicans rose from 11 percent to 19 percent, the release said.

At the same time, Biden's spending plans remain broadly popular, including the COVID-19 stimulus package approved early in his term (60 percent support), his proposed infrastructure package (68 percent), and his proposal to expand access to health care, college, paid leave and other services (61 percent).

The current results are nearly identical to prior polls taken earlier this year, the release said.

The dip in Biden's approval rating appears related to growing uncertainty that his spending proposals will be enacted by Congress, the release added.

Meanwhile, most Americans express concern that government spending will lead to inflation, including nearly half (47 percent) who are very concerned about the possibility of rising consumer prices and 24 percent who are somewhat concerned, according to the release.

