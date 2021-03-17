UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Approval Rating Hits 57% With Passage Of $1.9Trln COVID-19 Relief Bill - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Biden Approval Rating Hits 57% With Passage of $1.9Trln COVID-19 Relief Bill - Poll

President Joe Biden received a 4 point bounce in his job approval rating with the passage $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act, reversing a modest decline in recent weeks, a new Rasmussen poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) President Joe Biden received a 4 point bounce in his job approval rating with the passage $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act, reversing a modest decline in recent weeks, a new Rasmussen poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Fifty-seven percent (57 percent) of voters now approve of the way President Biden is performing his job," a press release explaining the poll said.

"As a result, Biden's overall approval rating is unchanged from a month ago."

Following last week's passage of the COVID-19 relief bill, approval of the president rose four points from a week earlier, mirroring declines over the preceding month, the release said.

Biden received a vote of confidence from 92 percent of Democrats, 52 percent of independents and 23 percent of Republicans, the release added.

Some 37 percent disapproved of Biden's job performance, and 7 percent said they were unsure, according to the release.

Related Topics

Vote Job Democrats From

Recent Stories

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

21 minutes ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

28 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Introduce Measure for $12Bln Increase ..

4 minutes ago

People Inoculated With Russian COVID Vaccine May B ..

4 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Scare Spills Over to Switzerland - Doc ..

4 minutes ago

Loss making state run institutions to undergo fore ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.