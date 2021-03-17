Biden Approval Rating Hits 57% With Passage of $1.9Trln COVID-19 Relief Bill - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) President Joe Biden received a 4 point bounce in his job approval rating with the passage $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act, reversing a modest decline in recent weeks, a new Rasmussen poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Fifty-seven percent (57 percent) of voters now approve of the way President Biden is performing his job," a press release explaining the poll said.

"As a result, Biden's overall approval rating is unchanged from a month ago."

Following last week's passage of the COVID-19 relief bill, approval of the president rose four points from a week earlier, mirroring declines over the preceding month, the release said.

Biden received a vote of confidence from 92 percent of Democrats, 52 percent of independents and 23 percent of Republicans, the release added.

Some 37 percent disapproved of Biden's job performance, and 7 percent said they were unsure, according to the release.