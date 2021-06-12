UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Approves $46Mln To Address Refugee, Migration Needs In Central America - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) President Joe Biden said in a statement he has approved $46 million in funding to address urgent refugee and migration needs in Central America.

"I hereby determine, pursuant to section 2(c)(1) of the MRAA, that it is important to the national interest to furnish assistance under the MRAA in an amount not to exceed $46 million from the United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs.

.. related to the humanitarian needs of vulnerable refugees and migrants in Central America and third countries in the region," Biden said on Friday.

