UrduPoint.com

Biden Approves $976Mln Funding For Afghan Refugees In US - Memorandum

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:48 PM

Biden Approves $976Mln Funding for Afghan Refugees in US - Memorandum

US President Joe Biden said in a memorandum on Friday that he approved $976 million funding to help Afghan refugees who recently left Afghanistan to resettle in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in a memorandum on Friday that he approved $976 million funding to help Afghan refugees who recently left Afghanistan to resettle in the United States.

"I hereby determine, pursuant to section 2(c)(1) of the MRAA (Migration and Refugee Assistance Act), that it is important to the national interest to furnish assistance under the MRAA in an amount not to exceed $976.

1 million from the United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs to support Operation Allies Welcome and related efforts by the Department of State, including additional relocations of individuals at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan and related expenses," Biden said in a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United States From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Libya Stabilisation Conference ..

UAE participates in Libya Stabilisation Conference in Tripoli

11 minutes ago
 Serbia's Vucic Considers Situation in European Ene ..

Serbia's Vucic Considers Situation in European Energy Sector Terrible

7 minutes ago
 Putin's Conservatism Is Preserving Good Practices ..

Putin's Conservatism Is Preserving Good Practices While Being Open to Experiment ..

7 minutes ago
 US Trade Chief Meets With German Counterpart to Di ..

US Trade Chief Meets With German Counterpart to Discuss China's Practices - Stat ..

12 minutes ago
 Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku ..

Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku and Werner

12 minutes ago
 Spanish National Court Suspends Extradition of For ..

Spanish National Court Suspends Extradition of Former Venezuelan Spy to US

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.