Biden Approves $976Mln Funding for Afghan Refugees in US - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in a memorandum on Friday that he approved $976 million funding to help Afghan refugees who recently left Afghanistan to resettle in the United States.

"I hereby determine, pursuant to section 2(c)(1) of the MRAA (Migration and Refugee Assistance Act), that it is important to the national interest to furnish assistance under the MRAA in an amount not to exceed $976.

1 million from the United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs to support Operation Allies Welcome and related efforts by the Department of State, including additional relocations of individuals at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan and related expenses," Biden said in a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.