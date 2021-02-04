UrduPoint.com
Biden Approves COVID-19 Disaster Declaration To Aid Navajo Indian Nation - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 02:30 AM

Biden Approves COVID-19 Disaster Declaration to Aid Navajo Indian Nation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration for the Navajo Indian Nation - a measure that increases federal aid for tribal efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, the White House said in a press release.

"Federal funding is available to the Navajo Nation and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for the entire Tribe impacted by COVID-19," the release said on Wednesday.

The Navajo Nation in the Southwestern United States suffers from some of the nation's highest coronavirus infection and mortality rates, according to media reports.

A disaster declaration increases the amount of aid available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

More Stories From World

