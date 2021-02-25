UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Approves Oklahoma Disaster Declaration - Federal Emergency Management Agency

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:47 PM

Biden Approves Oklahoma Disaster Declaration - Federal Emergency Management Agency

President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in the US state of Oklahoma following a wave of winter storms there from February 8 to February 20, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in the US state of Oklahoma following a wave of winter storms there from February 8 to February 20, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, President Joseph Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Oklahoma and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms from February 8 to February 20, 2021," the release said.

FEMA explained the president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the 16 counties of Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the release said.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures statewide, the release added.

Related Topics

Business Hughes Tulsa February Cotton From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE President issues decree appointing Omar Al Suw ..

18 minutes ago

Health system can be improved only by raising stan ..

39 seconds ago

NA body discusses budgetary proposals for health s ..

40 seconds ago

Manager procurement MWMC terminated over unprofess ..

43 seconds ago

UK Retail, Hospitality Sectors Call for Gov't Help ..

47 seconds ago

Institutions working independently without politic ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.