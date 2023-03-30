Biden, Argentine President Discuss Multilateral Bank Reforms, Food Security - White House

President Joe Biden and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez discussed food security, multilateral development bank reforms, as well as boosting cooperation on energy and critical minerals, the White House said in a readout of the meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) President Joe Biden and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez discussed food security, multilateral development bank reforms, as well as boosting cooperation on energy and critical minerals, the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

"President Biden commended President Fernandez for his work to tackle climate change, and expressed his support for continued cooperation in the energy and critical minerals sectors," the release said on Wednesday. "President Biden and President Fernandez also committed to deepening US-Argentina cooperation on leading edge technology as well as working together with other G20 countries on reforming multilateral development banks to better address global challenges.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation on supporting Ukraine and responding to food security issues.

During remarks to the press before the meeting, Fernandez said more than once, he has been able to discuss with Biden the economic problems that Argentina faces.

Argentina faces $44 billion in debt to the International Monetary Fund

Biden did not mention the IMF issue during his public remarks to the press earlier in the day.

In June 2018, the IMF approved a $50 billion stand-by loan to Argentina to help the country reduce its budget deficit amid soaring inflation. In October 2018, the fund agreed to increase the size of the financing program to $56.3 billion. However, the deal was renegotiated in 2021 to $44 billion.