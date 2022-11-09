Biden 'Armageddon' Warning Aims to Pit as Many States Against Russia as Possible - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden's warning of Armageddon is groundless and dangerous and aims at pitting as many countries against Russia as possible, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik

"Against this background, the intimidation of the world community by the 'approaching Armageddon' is groundless and dangerous," Antonov said.

"Loud statements coming from the United States, and even from the lips of President Joe Biden, pursue a single goal - to incite as many states as possible against Russia."

Biden said in October that the Ukraine conflict may lead to miscalculations that could potentially end in the biblical event known as Armageddon. On October 6, Biden said that the world has not faced the "prospect of Armageddon" like it does now, since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.