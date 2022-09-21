UrduPoint.com

Biden Arrives At UN HQ In New York To Deliver Speech At General Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) US President Joe Biden has arrived at the UN headquarters in New York to take part in the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The president ignored questions from the press.

Biden is due to deliver his speech at the General Assembly later on Wednesday.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on Tuesday. The main event ” the general debate during which world leaders gather to discuss world issues ” starts on September 20. The 77th high-level week of the UN General Assembly is the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

