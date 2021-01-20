Biden Arrives at US Capitol for Inauguration Ceremony

US President-elect Joe Biden arrived at the US Capitol on Wednesday for a ceremony that will see him inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States

Biden will be sworn in at around noon by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, before delivering his first address to the nation as president.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has also arrived at the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.