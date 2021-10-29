Biden arrives at Vatican to meet pope

(@FahadShabbir)

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden arrived at the Vatican Friday to meet Pope Francis, at the start of a European trip that includes the G20 summit and UN climate talks.

The presidential convoy carrying Biden and his wife Jill swept through St Peter's Square before winding its way to the Apostolic Palace, where a line of Swiss Guards awaited the US guests.