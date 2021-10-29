UrduPoint.com

Biden Arrives At Vatican To Meet Pope

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:29 PM

Biden arrives at Vatican to meet pope

US President Joe Biden arrived at the Vatican Friday to meet Pope Francis, at the start of a European trip that includes the G20 summit and UN climate talks

The presidential convoy carrying Biden and his wife Jill swept through St Peter's Square before winding its way to the Apostolic Palace, where a line of Swiss Guards awaited the US guests.

