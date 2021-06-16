UrduPoint.com
Biden Arrives Back At Hotel After Summit With Putin - White House Press Pool

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:23 PM

US President Joe Biden arrived back at the hotel in Geneva after concluding the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House press pool reported on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden arrived back at the hotel in Geneva after concluding the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House press pool reported on Wednesday.

"At 5:34 p.m.

, President Biden rode from the villa, where the summit was held, to the hotel, which is where his news conference will take place," the report said. "Both are located in the same park complex and the ride took about a minute. The pool did not accompany him."

