Biden Arrives in Europe Ahead of NATO Summit, Meetings With Polish Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden arrived in Belgium to attend the NATO summit in Brussels and attend meetings with the Polish leadership in Warsaw among participating in other events.

Biden will attend a NATO summit to discuss the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine, the US-led joint response on sanctions against Russia and the potential military force posture adjustments on the alliance's eastern flank.

The US president will also hold meetings with G7 and European Union leaders on an array of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, China's relationship with Russia and the negotiations on the Iran nuclear agreement.

Biden will then travel to Warsaw to meet with the Polish leadership and discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which has led to an influx of displaced persons flowing across the border into Poland.