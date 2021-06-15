Biden Arrives in Geneva Ahead of Summit With Putin

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Geneva where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the media reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has arrived in Geneva where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the media reported

Biden departed from Brussels at about 3:00 p.m. (13:00 GMT), according to the pool report and landed in Geneva at approximately 5:20 p.

m. (15:25 GMT).

The summit is scheduled for June 16 at the Villa La Grange in Geneva. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting will last about five hours.