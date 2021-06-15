Biden Arrives In Geneva Ahead Of Summit With Putin
Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:40 PM
US President Joe Biden has arrived in Geneva where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the media reported
Biden departed from Brussels at about 3:00 p.m. (13:00 GMT), according to the pool report and landed in Geneva at approximately 5:20 p.
m. (15:25 GMT).
The summit is scheduled for June 16 at the Villa La Grange in Geneva. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting will last about five hours.