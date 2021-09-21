Biden Arrives in New York for UN General Assembly Meeting

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden arrived in New York City on Monday evening to participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

Upon arrival, Biden is expected to hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Biden is expected to deliver a speech at the high-level UNGA week on Tuesday morning.

He is scheduled to provide his national address after Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, whose country has earned the right to open the debate.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Biden plans to make clear during his speech that the United States is not seeking a confrontation with China and any other country.

On Wednesday, Biden will invite world leaders to participate in COVID-19 summit on the margins of the UNGA meeting. The leaders will discuss opportunities of cooperation to defeat the global pandemic, the White House said.