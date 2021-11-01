Biden arrives in Scotland for UN climate summit: AFP

(@FahadShabbir)

Edinburgh, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden arrived in Scotland on Monday for a UN climate summit, flying in from Rome where he had attended the G20.

Air Force One touched down in Edinburgh, with the US president due to address the COP26 summit in Glasgow at 1:00 pm (1300 GMT).