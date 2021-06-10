UrduPoint.com
Biden Arrives In UK As First Leg Of Europe Trip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biden Arrives in UK as First Leg of Europe Trip

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday starting his first overseas trip.

Live tv broadcast showed him and his wife Jill deplaning at Royal Air Force Mildenhall where the couple was greeted by US Air Force personnel.

Over the next eight days, Biden will meet with G7, NATO and EU counterparts in the UK and Belgium and have a summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland.

