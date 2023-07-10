Open Menu

Biden Arrives In Vilnius Ahead Of NATO Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:51 PM

President Joe Biden has arrived in Vilnius, Lithuania, ahead of the NATO summit, the White House press pool said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) President Joe Biden has arrived in Vilnius, Lithuania, ahead of the NATO summit, the White House press pool said on Monday.

"President Biden deplaned AF1 (Air Force 1) at 7:25 p.m. local time in Vilnius. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and a military guard in olive green uniforms carrying guns greeted him. The guard lined a red carpet as POTUS (president of the United States) walked off the plane," it said.

