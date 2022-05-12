UrduPoint.com

Biden, ASEAN Leaders Expected To Have 'Broad Discussion' On Ukraine, Russia - US Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Biden, ASEAN Leaders Expected to Have 'Broad Discussion' on Ukraine, Russia - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are expected to engage in "broad discussions" on Ukraine and Russia during the ASEAN summit in Washington this week, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"I expect that there will be a broad discussion of the Ukraine and Russia," the official said during a conference call on background.

The ASEAN leaders are very interested to hear about the United States' approach to the conflict in Ukraine, especially the next steps that Washington plans to take in response to the situation, the official said.

The official added that he would not want to get ahead of what may come out of those discussions.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the requests for help by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said the special operation aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and the activities solely target the country's military infrastructure.

In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied Ukraine with offensive and defensive weapons and other aid.

