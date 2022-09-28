UrduPoint.com

Biden Asked About Late Congresswoman During Event On Nutrition

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Biden Asked About Late Congresswoman During Event on Nutrition

US President Joe Biden asked if late congresswoman Jackie Walorski was in the audience as he addressed a huge crowd during the Wednesday event on hunger

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden asked if late congresswoman Jackie Walorski was in the audience as he addressed a huge crowd during the Wednesday event on hunger.

"Jackie (Walorski), are you here? Where's Jackie? I think she was going to be here," Biden asked.

Walorski who died in a car crash last month, was one of the organizers of the event.

The crash was highly publicized, and Biden even issued a statement back then.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden will meet with her family this Friday.

Related Topics

White House Car Died Family Event

Recent Stories

Boy crushed to death by elevator

Boy crushed to death by elevator

47 seconds ago
 Hurricane Ian Kills 2 People, Cuts Power in Wester ..

Hurricane Ian Kills 2 People, Cuts Power in Western Cuba - Reports

48 seconds ago
 Russia Warns US, UK Against Rash Steps in Context ..

Russia Warns US, UK Against Rash Steps in Context of Ukraine - Gavrilov

52 seconds ago
 White House Says Biden Sought to Prevent Nord Stre ..

White House Says Biden Sought to Prevent Nord Stream Operations, Denies Sabotage

4 minutes ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

4 minutes ago
 Blinken to Speak With European Allies Today About ..

Blinken to Speak With European Allies Today About 'Sabotage' of Nord Stream - St ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.