Biden Asked About Late Congresswoman During Event on Nutrition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden asked if late congresswoman Jackie Walorski was in the audience as he addressed a huge crowd during the Wednesday event on hunger.

"Jackie (Walorski), are you here? Where's Jackie? I think she was going to be here," Biden asked.

Walorski who died in a car crash last month, was one of the organizers of the event.

The crash was highly publicized, and Biden even issued a statement back then.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden will meet with her family this Friday.