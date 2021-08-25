UrduPoint.com

Biden Asked Pentagon, State To Prepare Contingency Plans To Delay Afghan Exit Date - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden asked the Pentagon and Department of State to prepare contingency plans for a potential need to extend the August 31 deadline for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"The President has asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timeline should that become necessary," Psaki said in a press release.

