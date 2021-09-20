UrduPoint.com

Biden Asked To Speak With France's Macron After AUKUS Fallout - Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:40 PM

Biden Asked to Speak With France's Macron After AUKUS Fallout - Senior Official

US President Joe Biden asked to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron following tension caused by a nuclear submarine deal made by the trilateral AUKUS pact comprising Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States that undermined a prior submarine deal between Canberra and Paris, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden asked to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron following tension caused by a nuclear submarine deal made by the trilateral AUKUS pact comprising Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States that undermined a prior submarine deal between Canberra and Paris, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

"With respect to President Macron, the reports are correct that President Biden has asked to be able to speak with President Macron to talk about the way forward, to talk about his deep commitment to the US alliance with France - an alliance that has fostered security, stability, and prosperity around the world for decades. The President wants to communicate his desire to work with France in the Indo-Pacific and globally, and to talk about specific practical measures that we can undertake together," the senior administration official said.

Related Topics

World Australia Nuclear France Canberra Paris Alliance United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

60 minutes ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

2 hours ago
 EU hails 'long-awaited' lifting of US travel ban

EU hails 'long-awaited' lifting of US travel ban

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

2 hours ago
 Taliban Detain 40 People Linked to Bombings in Afg ..

Taliban Detain 40 People Linked to Bombings in Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.