WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden asked to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron following tension caused by a nuclear submarine deal made by the trilateral AUKUS pact comprising Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States that undermined a prior submarine deal between Canberra and Paris, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

"With respect to President Macron, the reports are correct that President Biden has asked to be able to speak with President Macron to talk about the way forward, to talk about his deep commitment to the US alliance with France - an alliance that has fostered security, stability, and prosperity around the world for decades. The President wants to communicate his desire to work with France in the Indo-Pacific and globally, and to talk about specific practical measures that we can undertake together," the senior administration official said.