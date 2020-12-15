UrduPoint.com
Biden Asks Americans Not To Travel To Washington For Inauguration Due To COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:44 PM

President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee in a statement on Tuesday asked the US public to watch the inauguration from home rather than travel to the nation's capital to attend the event in person

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee in a statement on Tuesday asked the US public to watch the inauguration from home rather than travel to the nation's capital to attend the event in person.

"We're inviting all Americans to be a part of this inauguration by watching from home, rather than traveling to Washington, DC, in accordance with public health guidelines," the inaugural committee said via Twitter.

The official outdoor swearing-in ceremony will take place while other inaugural events will be held virtually, the inaugural committee said.

On Monday, the Electoral College met and gave Biden 306 electoral votes while giving President Donald Trump 232 electoral votes. A candidate must receive 270 electoral votes to become president.

Trump has said he won the election, but victory was stolen from him via massive election and voter fraud and acts of impropriety, and has initiated recounts in several states as well as filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts to seek relief.

