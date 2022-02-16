UrduPoint.com

Biden Asks Congress For Extra $30Bln Funding To Fight COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Biden Asks Congress for Extra $30Bln Funding to Fight COVID-19 - Reports

US President Joe Biden has notified Congress about the need for an additional $30 billion in COVID-19 funding, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden has notified Congress about the need for an additional $30 billion in COVID-19 funding, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the know.

Top officials from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) informed lawmakers about the need on Tuesday, the report said, adding that the administration plans to use this money for vaccination, treatment, testing and other measures related to the pandemic.

HHS spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the meeting took place.

"In a Tuesday conversation with congressional staff, HHS discussed the status of Covid response funds as well as the need for additional resources to support securing more life-saving treatments and vaccines, sustaining testing capacity, and investing in research and development of next-generation vaccines," they said.

The Biden administration has earmarked or spent more than 90% of coronavirus funds authorized by Congress under the American Rescue Plan, the White House said earlier in the week.

Related Topics

White House Money Congress From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach

5 minutes ago
 Over 7.3m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 7.3m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

34 seconds ago
 Protracted Conflict in Sahel Causes Stress Among C ..

Protracted Conflict in Sahel Causes Stress Among Children, Impairs Learning Abil ..

35 seconds ago
 35 criminals held, contraband seized

35 criminals held, contraband seized

37 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses Faisal Vawda's appe ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses Faisal Vawda's appeal against his disqualificatio ..

38 seconds ago
 Webinar on "Environment Does Matter" concludes

Webinar on "Environment Does Matter" concludes

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>