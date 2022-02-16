Biden Asks Congress for Extra $30Bln Funding to Fight COVID-19 - Reports

US President Joe Biden has notified Congress about the need for an additional $30 billion in COVID-19 funding, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden has notified Congress about the need for an additional $30 billion in COVID-19 funding, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the know.

Top officials from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) informed lawmakers about the need on Tuesday, the report said, adding that the administration plans to use this money for vaccination, treatment, testing and other measures related to the pandemic.

HHS spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the meeting took place.

"In a Tuesday conversation with congressional staff, HHS discussed the status of Covid response funds as well as the need for additional resources to support securing more life-saving treatments and vaccines, sustaining testing capacity, and investing in research and development of next-generation vaccines," they said.

The Biden administration has earmarked or spent more than 90% of coronavirus funds authorized by Congress under the American Rescue Plan, the White House said earlier in the week.